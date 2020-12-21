The Iain Nicolson Audubon Center at Rowe Sanctuary will delay registration for all 2021 crane-viewing programming until at least Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. To accommodate for smaller groups and social distancing guidelines, Rowe will only be providing the general crane viewing experiences and the overnight photo experiences this year for a tentative crane season from March 6 to April 11.
“We really love sharing the cranes with people across the world,” Bill Taddicken, center director for Rowe Sanctuary, said. “This year will be different, but we still plan to hold safely guided tours and show the beauty that is the Sandhill Crane migration.”
Rowe Sanctuary plans to open registration for all crane-viewing tours on February 1, but will continue to follow local health guidelines and adjust accordingly. Registrations will go through the same system as previous years, but with a new COVID-19 waiver for all registrants. Tours are subject to cancellation on short notice; fees will be fully refunded when it is necessary to close because of health concerns.
All of Rowe Sanctuary’s crane season programming is subject to change.
If you are unable to attend the 2021 crane season, Taddicken recommends following Rowe Sanctuary’s live crane camera on Explore.org. “It’s a great way to experience the migration from the comfort of your own home.”
Crane season updates will be posted on rowe.audubon.org/craneviewing and the Rowe Sanctuary social media accounts. If you have questions about the upcoming season, email rowesanctuary@audubon.org.
