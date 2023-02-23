Registrations are still being accepted for the ServSafe Handler Food Safety Training Course to be held in three locations in western Nebraska next month.
Courses are scheduled for:
Updated: February 23, 2023 @ 5:39 pm
Registration forms are available at https://extension.unl.edu/statewide/dawson/servsafe/
The ServSafe Food Handler program is designed for kitchen employees including but not limited to cooks, dish machine operators, shipment receivers and employees who handle and prepare food in restaurants and other food service establishments. The training provides information on food safety; personal hygiene; using thermometers; preparation, cooking, serving, receiving and storing food safely; and cleaning and sanitizing. The training is sponsored by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension. Register by March 14 for the Lexington, North Platte and McCook sites. For more details and registration information, contact these local Extension offices in Lexington at 308-324-5501, in North Platte at 308-532-2683, or in Trenton at 308-334-5666 or toll free at 800-237-5564.
