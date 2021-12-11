This column by Donnis Hueflte-Bullock was originally published in the Dec. 9, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
When I heard the news that Kansas Senator Robert Dole passed away this past weekend at the age of 98, I was taken back to the day in North Platte when I got to meet the Senator on the campaign trail.
I cannot recall the exact date; I cannot recall the year for certain. It could have been in 1995 or 1996, 25 or 26 years ago. I had the opportunity to photograph the Senator for his campaign. At that time, I operated a portrait photography business in Gothenburg. I had been in business for about 19 years. Being asked to do a job like that was very exciting and I felt honored.
I recall spending a few hours as he talked and had his photo taken with others attending. That was back in the film days. I was asked to take black and white photos. I did not keep that type of film on hand, I remember having to have a rush shipment for the film.
I photographed with a Hasselbald medium format camera. I either had 24 or 12 shots on the roll of film. I remember having all the film backs loaded so I could take the pictures as quickly as I could between changing the backs out.
In the film days, you had to be very confident of your exposure of the F-stop and shutter speed. There was no looking at the back of the camera to see if you got the shot or if the person blinked. You learned to watch the eye very carefully as the shutter was fired.
I remember taking the roll of film out and handing it directly to the campaign manager. They developed the film and used it for what they hired me for.
It has been some time. I remember being instructed to photograph the Senator always with his left shoulder to the front, turned more than you normally do, to make sure his injured arm was in the background. Again, if I remember correctly, photographing the Senator so as not to show the weakness of his injured arm was the key reason I had been hired.
You never shook the hand of a more confident left-handed person. He intently looked into the eye of each person he met and talked to.
Now days, there would have been cell phone cameras everywhere and the narrativity of how the individual looked could not have been regulated. I don’t recall many news reporters there.
That is a time in my life I had forgotten about until hearing of Robert Dole’s passing. He was truly an American hero.
I wonder, in 25 to 26 years, if another photographer will recall meeting a statesman such as Dole and what they remember. For now, I would like to take a minute for each of you to remember what you recall about the man and how he served this country and the sacrifices he made.
