This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock was originally published in the June 23, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Our weeks here can have highs and lows on information we put in the paper.
Each and every week Page A4, the obituary page, shares the loss of local families and also shares the life of the individuals. All of us have suffered loss over the years. For me, my first introduction of loss was grandparents. As a young child you don’t always understand. With attending church and Sunday School, you are taught about life and learn the cycle of life. Then, as you age, school friends are lost in traffic accidents, friends are lost and the cycle for one’s parents also comes to an end.
This week, I lost a good friend from the area. As you watch them suffer fighting a disease, you are in a tunnel of thoughts of one treatment to the next and the good and bad days the treatment causes and giving hope when the reports are good. When the treatments do not give the end result you were hoping for, the end comes; the tunnel of the struggle fighting the battle opens up and you remember back to healthier days, the laughing, smiles and all that was shared together.
In the middle of all this, I got to meet DeMoine Adams and interview him. (see the story on B3). The man is a positive force to be around. The TEAMMATES program found a great leader with him. The message he brings to the program is a message that not only the youth need but we all need on a day-to-day basis. As I sat with him in the interview, another person at the table reflected on being able to walk into work each and every day with his coaching and cheerleading to greet you!
I listen to a positive message as I drive into work to help me each day. I will say sitting around the table last Friday was a high for me and started me to thinking about bringing the cheerleading to the Chief staff table each and every day. I am working on that.
Just like the highs and lows of treatment suffering an illness, there are highs and lows as you navigate your work day.
With that, this Tuesday morning as I write this, the temperature was beautiful this morning, the wind calmed down and allowed us to be outside and actually hear the birds and smell the flowers that are blooming.
It is said we can’t have all days of wine and roses; otherwise, we would not truly enjoy them. With that, take some thought of a person around you this week you can bring a smile to. Find the good when a low comes by in your day. There is high moment waiting for you just around the corner!
