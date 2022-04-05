Just a remind that Tuesday, April 5, 2022, Runza® Restaurants will be donating 10 percent of sales from all locations to benefit hunger and food insecurity related efforts in each Runza® community. Over the past four years, more than $135,000 has been donated.
Dine in, take out, drive thru, and order ahead sales are included. Beneficiaries in Custer and Dawson County include Broken Bow Food Pantry & Endowment, Cozad Public Schools Backpack Program, Gothenburg Schools Lunch Buddies Program and Lexington Public Schools Backpack for Kids Program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.