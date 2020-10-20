City of Broken Bow water shutoff Oct 20 202

Quick reminder that the City of Broken Bow announced that on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., the water will be shut off for a portion of the north side of town while the Water Department is fixing a water main. The affected area is shown on the map.The area is roughly from North B Street north to Memorial Drive between North 18th Avenue and North 13 Avenue.

