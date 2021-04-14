The following are excerpts from an opinion piece by Lysabeeth Kierls, Manager, Sandhills Cattle Association that will appear in the April 15, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief. To read Kierls' opinion piece in full, see the paper or digital copy of the April 15, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
The recent April edition of the Upper Loup Scoop newsletter mailed by the Upper Loup Natural Resources District (NRD) has me hoping they published it as an April Fool’s joke...
...It does not take you long to dive a little deeper into the bullet points of their ‘Celebrate Earth Day’ article to find a “call out” to the animal ag industry, namely the beef industry. The last bullet point reads, “Have meatless meals a few times a week. It takes about 1,800 pounds of water to produce one pound of beef.”
So, when I read such a suggestion from a tax revenue-supported, local government entity in the heart of “Cow Country,” I am pretty taken back...
...Nebraskans, as a whole, pay increasing land taxes every year, which local government entities such as the NRDs largely depend on funding their efforts...
...Without ranchers, the NRD simply would not exist.
I think I speak for the entire beef industry when I ask that “meatless” anything is removed from our government’s vocabulary, as it is only detrimental to the very people who keep the doors open. Oh, and “EAT BEEF!”
Read Kierls' full opinion piece in the April 15, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
