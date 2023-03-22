Congressional Art Third District

"American Pasttime" by Caden Holm, left, placed fourth in the Third Congressional District Art Competition in 2022. "Detail" by Rilee Howard, right, placed second in 2018.

 Mona Weatherly

Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) invites high school students from across Nebraska’s Third District to submit their artwork for the 2023 Congressional Art Competition by Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

“The Congressional Art Competition is an annual opportunity for young Nebraskans to showcase their artistic talents to visitors from around the country and world,” Smith said. “I look forward to partnering with the Nebraska Art Teachers Association to review this year’s submissions.”

