Some news sources are reporting that only immediate family will be allowed to attend the Boys State Basketball tournament in Lincoln this weekend.
The Custer County Chief has contacted the NSAA at approximately 11:30 a.m. today (March 11, 2020) and was told the meeting discussing attendance policy for the tournament was still in progress. We were told the NSAA will release information as soon as possible once an official decision has been made.
The Custer County Chief will post to our website as soon as we receive official confirmation in an attendance policy for the state tourney.
