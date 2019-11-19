Resolution 2019-28 which sets the recall election day for the Mayoral Recall as Jan. 14, 2020 is now in effect.
Mayor Jon Berghorst did not sign the resolution, nor did he veto it within the seven day limit after the Broken Bow City Council unanimously approved it at the Nov. 12 council meeting. Without a veto, the unsigned resolution automatically becomes official.
Read this week's Custer County Chief to find out what happened at the grievance hearing at last week's City Council meeting.
The Recall Election is officially scheduled for Jan. 14, 2020. Read in this week's Chief why it most likely will be an all-mail election.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.