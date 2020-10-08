Legends Broken Bow Oct 8 2020 closed due to COVID-19
Mona Weatherly

Broken Bow Legends Neighborhood Grill will be closed for ten days, according to a post on the restaurant's Facebook page and announcements on the doors of the restaurant.

The Legend's post, shown below, was posted about 11 a.m. today (Oct. 8, 2020)

This letter is to inform our customers that on Wednesday, October 7th, Bill and Keely Butler tested positive for COVID-19. Bill has bad allergies and was going into the doctor to get a steroid shot when they tested him. He is experiencing allergy like symptoms. Keely presently is asymptomatic.
Due to safety concerns we will be closed until October 18.
 
 

Recommended for you