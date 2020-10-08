Broken Bow Legends Neighborhood Grill will be closed for ten days, according to a post on the restaurant's Facebook page and announcements on the doors of the restaurant.
The Legend's post, shown below, was posted about 11 a.m. today (Oct. 8, 2020)
