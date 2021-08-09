Retired teachers BBPS August 2021

From left are Kirk Crawley, Bill Reichert, Mary Jane Garner, Paul Loomer, Jim Hartman, Sandy Wright, Gary Meyer, Jan Custer, Bev Schwisow, Gary Wright, Mike Garner, Bill Blackburn and Jerry Anson.

 Alberta Crawley

Broken Bow Public Schools retired teachers gathered this morning (Monday, Aug. 9, 2021) on the porch of Bill Blackburn to ring their retirement bells as teachers reported to work. The first day of school for students at BBPS is Thursday, Aug. 12.

