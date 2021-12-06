Sandhills Custom Creations was celebrated with a ribbon cutting Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.
Celebrated as a new member of the Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce, the business is owned by Chas and Trent Fecht.
The couple purchased Shirts, Signs, Mugs & More from Dianne and Art Anderson and re-christened it as Sandhills Custom Creations.
Located on the west side of the Square in Broken Bow at 437 S. 9th Ave., Chas Fecht says the business offers the same services it offered under it's former ownership - custom t-shirts, signs, banners, flags and engraving, as well as something new. "Embroidery is new. We added that," she said.
Hours of the business are Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Friday's by appointment. The phone number is 872-6078 or you can reach Chas via cell 308-212-0567.
You will find Chas working at the business along with Hannah Barker and Dianne Anderson helping part time.
