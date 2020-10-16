Gary's Super Foods Oct 16 2020 GROW award

Shortly after the presentation of the Chamber of Commerce GROW award to Gary's Super Foods in Broken Bow, Senator Matt Williams and Lt. Gov. Mike Foley visit with Gary Suhr, owner of Gary's Super Foods; Matt Wemhoff, manager; Deb Kennedy with the Chamber; Mayor Rod Sonnichsen and City Administrator Dan Knoell. From left are Suhr, Williams, Foley, Wemhoff, Sonnichsen, Kennedy and Knoell (10/16/2020)

 Mona Weatherly

Family, friends and fellow business people gathered along with Nebraska State Senator Matt Williams and Lt. Gov. Mike Foley on Friday (10/16/20) in Broken Bow to celebrate the cuttings of ribbons and presentations of GROW awards.

On the agenda were the presentation of a GROW award to Gary's Super Foods, ribbon cuttings at Broken Bow Floral and Click Family Health and a CEDC ground breaking for lots on Hillcrest Drive.

