Family, friends and fellow business people gathered along with Nebraska State Senator Matt Williams and Lt. Gov. Mike Foley on Friday (10/16/20) in Broken Bow to celebrate the cuttings of ribbons and presentations of GROW awards.
On the agenda were the presentation of a GROW award to Gary's Super Foods, ribbon cuttings at Broken Bow Floral and Click Family Health and a CEDC ground breaking for lots on Hillcrest Drive.
Read about the events in the Oct. 22, 2020 issue of the Custer County Chief!
