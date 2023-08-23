Aug. 23, 2023 - OMAHA, NEB. - This morning, Nebraska Senator Pete Ricketts launched his 2024 campaign for U.S. Senate with a tour around the state, beginning in North Platte. Senator Ricketts will host additional campaign stops in Kearney, Norfolk, and Omaha later today (see schedule below).
"Representing my fellow Nebraskans in the Senate is an honor and privilege," Sen. Ricketts said. "Today, our nation is on the wrong track. Washington has never been in greater need of commonsense, conservative leadership. I'm asking for Nebraskans' support to carry on the fight for our shared values in the Senate."
"Over the course of this campaign, we're going to work hard to earn every vote we can, and we won't take anything for granted," Ricketts added. "Together, we will oppose the Radical Left's agenda, strengthen our economy, defend our freedoms, and advance the conservative principles that have made our nation great."
Pete Ricketts for Senate 2024 Kickoff Tour
- North Platte: 9:15 - 9:55 a.m. at Nebraskaland Bank (1400 S. Dewey St.)
- Kearney: 11:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. at KAAPA Ethanol (15 S. Central Ave.)
- Norfolk: 2:35 - 3:30 p.m. at Stefan Field Hangar (4100 S. 13th St.)
- Omaha: 5:00 - 6:30 p.m. at Blatt Beer & Table (610 N. 12th St.)
