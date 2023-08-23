Senator Ricketts 2024 campaign

Aug. 23, 2023 - OMAHA, NEB. - This morning, Nebraska Senator Pete Ricketts launched his 2024 campaign for U.S. Senate with a tour around the state, beginning in North Platte. Senator Ricketts will host additional campaign stops in Kearney, Norfolk, and Omaha later today (see schedule below).

"Representing my fellow Nebraskans in the Senate is an honor and privilege," Sen. Ricketts said. "Today, our nation is on the wrong track. Washington has never been in greater need of commonsense, conservative leadership. I'm asking for Nebraskans' support to carry on the fight for our shared values in the Senate."

