In addition to a risk of severe thunderstorms tomorrow (Wednesday, June 23, 2021), excessive heat as well as increased fire danger is expected in the western part of Nebraska due to low relative humidity.
Severe storms will be possible late Wednesday afternoon into evening. Heat index values of 100F to 105F are possible in some locations. There will be near critical fire danger in southwest Nebraska.
A Heat Advisory will be in effect for much of central, southwestern and northcentral Nebraska from noon to 8 p.m., Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.