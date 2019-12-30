According to 511.nebraska.gov, many highways throughout central Nebraska are still impassable due to snow and blowing snow. If you don’t have to travel, stay home.
Earlier in the day, there was a report of a stalled white pickup in drifted snow on Hwy 21 by Adams (South). Reports said the vehicle was in the middle of the highway with drifts around it. Chief Sports Editor Tim Conover said there was one lane access to get around the vehicle. At noon, the Chief didn’t know if the vehicle was still there.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), areas of blowing snow will continue throughout the day (Dec. 30, 2019). Gusts up to 45 mph are occurring which produce blowing and drifting snow. Hazardous travel conditions are certain.
Wind speeds should diminish around sunset which will end the blowing snow threat, according to the NWS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.