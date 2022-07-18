July 15, 2022 - Weather permitting, a chip seal project was scheduled to begin Wednesday, July 20, on Highway 40 between Oconto and Eddyville, according to the Nebraska Dept. of Transportation. Chip seal is an application of an asphalt binder to a roadway surface followed by an aggregate.
State maintenance will be a chip seal from Post 38.5 to Post 50.6. The work is anticipated to take eight days. An 11-foot width restriction will be in effect. Traffic will be maintained iwth a pilot car and flaggers.
Slow down to help protect windshield damaged from oncoming cars. Motorist are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up and put phones down.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.