It turns out the power outage that affected Broken Bow this morning was not one of the planned power outages.
“Initially we thought it was,” City administrator Dan Knoell told the Chief this afternoon. “Then we found out it wasn’t.”
Rick Nelson, General Manager of Custer Public Power, told the Chief, “ The ‘planned’ outages did happen but, yes, the outage that crippled the Broken Bow area was equipment failure. Custer had outages on the following substations: Cumro, Oconto, North Platte area, Thedford and Mullen, not including all of the 12 substations fed from the NPPD Broken Bow delivery.”
Nelson said the equipment failure was a NPPD breaker that failed and caused the extended outage around Broken Bow. “There was also an equipment failure in Thedford which extended a rolling blackout outage on Thedford and Mullen,” Nelson said, “Those two substations were off for more than 3.5 hours.”
Currently, the rolling blackouts have been stopped but may be resumed.
According to spp.org, Southwest Power Pool’s website, their forecasts anticipate that “due to high load and persistent cold weather, it is likely its system will fluctuate between EEA levels over the next 48 hours…we continue to urge our member companies to instruct consumers across our service territory to conserve electricity at home and work, and to follow their local utility’s directions regarding safety, conservation, and potential outages.”
Custer Public Power District posted the following on Facebook at approximately 11:30 a.m. today, Tuesday, Feb. 16.
SPP has notified our system operators that we can stop the rolling 45-minute service interruptions to our customers. Our teammates are working diligently to restore power to all those impacted. Again, due to the cold weather, there might be issues with some equipment. Our lineworkers will address them on site.
If you are still without power, please call 877-ASK-NPPD if you are an NPPD customer, or contact your local public power provider. CPPD customers can call 888-749-2453
PLEASE NOTE: We are likely to see outages again tonight and possibly into tomorrow. So please plan for possible outages lasting 45 minutes or longer. Please continue to take all reasonable steps to conserve energy use. We will continue to provide updates as conditions evolve.
Broken Bow City Administrator Dan Knoell also said that SPP power levels have returned to Level 1 and if they rise to Level 3 with SPP, the blackouts would resume.
Knoell confirmed that the electric generator in Broken Bow has been utilized, saying “It ran 12 hours yesterday and four to five hours this morning.”
Tips for cold weather
- Keep an emergency kit handy.
- Charge electric devices.
- Layer clothes to stay warm.
- Turn faucets on to a trickle to avoid freezing pipes.
- Have water available in the event of a power outage.
To conserve energy
- Do not use unnecessary appliances.
- Delay using ovens and clothes driers until the peak demand for power has passed.
- Set thermostats to 68 degrees or lower.
If you have to travel
- Make sure your cell phone is charged and take it with you.
- Pack some food and water in case you get stranded.
- Let someone know where you are going and when you should arrive.
- Keep your vehicle's gas tank as full as possible.
- Keep a blanket in the car.
- Keep a red cloth or other bright cloth to use as a signal if stranded.
