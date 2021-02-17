According to a post on Custer Public Power District's (CPPD) Facebook page, the SPP (Southwest Power Pool) will move to a Level 3 emergency at 9 a.m. this morning (Wed. 2/17/21). This means that rolling outages will begin again.
Per Nebraska Public Power District: Nebraska Public Power District will be moving to Emergency Level 3 at 9 a.m. Rolling blackouts will be conducted throughout the NPPD service territory with power being out for 45 minutes or longer in various locations until further notice.
- Plan on 1.5 hr outages but prepare for the unexpected.
- Like yesterday, they could start with the southwestern part of the Custer Power service territory from our Callaway and Stapleton delivery points and move to the northeastern part of our service territory from the Thedford and Broken Bow delivery points.
- The rolling blackouts will happen quickly. Please call 1-888-749-2453 to report your outage.
- Make sure phone are charged, flashlights are handy and have your power company phone number handy to report outages.
