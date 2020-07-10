According to a press release from the Custer County Sheriff's Office, 19-year-old Sydnee Sallach of Callaway died as result of injuries sustained in a one-vehicle crash northwest of Callaway late Thursday night.
A 911 call was received by Custer County Dispatch at 11:23 p.m., Thursday, July 9, 2020 reporting a vehicle crash on Rye Valley Road, approximately seven miles northwest of Callaway. The Custer County Sheriff's Office and Callaway Fire and Rescue responded. The driver, Sydnee Sallach, was the sole occupant in the 2007 Chervolet Impala.
Callaway Rescue transported Sallach to Callaway Hospital where she later died from her injuries.
Prior to the crash, the vehicle was traveling north on Rye Valley Road when it left the road and rolled multiple times. Seatbelts were not in use at the time and alcohol was not a factor. The crash is being investigated by the Custer County's Sheriff Office.
