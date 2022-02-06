This column by Mona Weatherly was originally published in the Feb. 3, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Well, pickles.
The Kansas City Chiefs are not going to the Super Bowl this year.
Last week I wrote that I would try to not give up believing until the final second. I think “believing” gave way to merely “hoping” during the second half. The Chiefs scored only a field goal after halftime while the Bengals came back with two touchdowns to send the game into overtime. Cincy won with a field goal after a Mahomes interception, 27-24.
The commentators made a lot of the Chiefs’s final play before halftime, when they failed to score, getting as close as a second and goal before time ran out. Maybe that did set the tone for the second half yet I’d like to think athletes at that level could shake it off and play on. But so goes professional football. Some days the ball takes a bounce for your team and sometimes it doesn’t.
The disappointment is somewhat mitigated by the Husker connection to the Bengals. Former Nebraska quarterback Zac Taylor coaches Cincinnati. Former Husker Stanley Morgan is also a Bengal at wide receiver.
As of Tuesday, Cincinnati is a slight favorite over the Los Angeles Rams. The Super Bowl is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 13, at 5:30 p.m. (CT).
The game will take place in the home stadium of the Rams yet they will be the “away” team. According to cbssports.com, the home team and away team designations are alternated each year for the Super Bowl. This year, the AFC (Cincinnati Bengals) gets “home” and NFC (Los Angeles Rams) gets “away.”
I’ve followed the NFL now for decades. I had the most wonderful introduction to it, courtesy of Tom Landry and the Super Bowl winning Dallas Cowboys in the 1970s. (That franchise, by the way, lost my loyalty when then new owner Jerry Jones unceremoniously kicked Landry to the curb in 1988.)
It’s easy to align oneself with a team because of a winning record or a charismatic player or favorite coach. I like to think that my allegiance to the Cowboys so many years ago had just as much to do with Landry’s character as it did the team’s wins.
The truth of the matter is, if I had the opportunity to sit down with some of the popular NFL heroes of today or even the players and coaches I admired back then, I would have little in common with them. As a member of the press, I would come up with a few questions and try to find a way to connect. But my reality as a rural-based small town newspaper editor is about as far removed from a multi-million dollar athlete’s way of life as it can get.
We can admire profession athletes and coaches but if we’re looking for real heroes, look no further than the nearly 200 men and women who dropped whatever it was that they were doing this past weekend and rushed to fight fires. Sit down and to share a meal or drink with one of them and you’ll get a lot better stories than what happened in last week’s game.
We hear of worker shortages throughout the country. There’s also a shortage of volunteers for local fire departments and emergency medical responders.
I’ve had the opportunity to cover stories on training for local fire departments and EMTs - training on things like grain bin recovery, portable defibrillators and the UNMC SIM truck training with animated robot patients. (Yes, they talk, breath and respond to treatment!) Each time I walk away with a renewed admiration for the men and women who volunteer to help their communities.
I also walk away thinking, “If a person likes gadgets, this is the place to be.”
There’s all sorts of technology our local responders work with - thermal imaging, Lucas device (automated CPR compression), and in Broken Bow, perhaps the most fun of all, if I can be forgiven for using that word because it’s needed in serious situations, but the most fun of all, a 100-foot-long ladder truck!
If you’re jaded by what’s going on in the world, if you’re looking for positive and light and want someone to support and admire, look no further than the volunteers and others who work every day to take care of their communities. Firefighters and EMTs, police and the Sheriff’s Office, crews from the power and utility companies - they all show up.
If you want to be part of it, contact anyone of them. I’m sure they’d be glad to talk to you about how you can become one of them. Besides, it’d be a heck of lot easier (and more realistic for most of us) than trying out for an NFL team! There’s only so many of those jobs but there are always, always a place for one more fire fighter, one more EMT in your local community.
As for the Super Bowl, I’m saying officially that I’ll root for Zac Taylor and the Bengals.
I’ll also root for a very quiet Feb. 13. It will be okay if the day arrives with a nice wet snow. Let’s root for our local heroes and may they be able to watch the game uninterrupted, even if they’re cheering for the Rams.
