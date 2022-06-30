The Broken Bow Area Rotary Club welcomed new members and recognized new officer at a Wednesday evening meeting (June 29, 2022).
Michelle Nelson was presented with a pin as the incoming president of the local club. Outgoing president Jessica McCaslin was presented with a past-president pin. She was also recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow for her monetary donations during the past year.
Deb McCaslin was recognized as the new District Governor for Rotary District 5630 in central and western Nebraska.
It’s a three-year process, McCaslin said, to become District Governor in Rotary. A candidate must have been a member for at least seven year and served as local club president. Prior to becoming governor, the person serves as governor-nominee and governor-elect. McCaslin follows Bob Mayber of North Platte as District Governor.
Current terms end at midnight, June 30 with Nelson and McCaslin taking office at that time.
Other officers for the year beginning July 1 are Michaela Lewis, president-elect; Trish McCarron, treasurer; Jessica McCaslin, past-president; and Christine Fiorelli, acting secretary.
Three new members were welcomed to the club - Jeremy Clingenpeel, Colleen Gates and Rob Staab.
