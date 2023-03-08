Custer County could see one to two inches of snow in the next round of weather. Snow could begin around 6 p.m., today (Wednesday, March 8, 2023) with the highest potential from midnight to 9 a.m. Thursday. There could be a wintry mix Thursday morning. Snow is expected to taper off around 3 p.m.
A Winter Weather Advisory for portion of north central Nebraska is in effect from midnight tonight until midnight Thursday. Areas north of Hwy 2 have the potential for the highest snow totals with accumulations of two to four inches possible. Accumulations of one inch are possible as far south as I-80. Gusty northwest winds may results in blowing snow and reductions in visibility.
