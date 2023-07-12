SARGENT, NEB. - July 12, 2023 - More than 60 concerned citizens of the Sargent School District met Tuesday evening, July 11, 2023 to discuss a possible recall campaign for one or more members of the Sargent School Board.
The community has been unsettled since February of this year when the school board unexpectedly voted to not renew the contact of then principal Cory Grint. Many in the community feel they have not received a satisfactory reason as to why Grint was not retained as well as concerns that the process was not done properly.
Members of the Sargent School Board are Martin Riddle, Loyd Pointer, Laura Kipp, Tammera Moody, Rolland Stefka and Chandra Horky. The four mentioned as possible recall subjects were Riddle, Pointer, Kipp and Moddy.
If recall affidavits are filed on one or more board members, at least 95 verified signatures of registered voters in the Sargent School District would be required, per petition. Separate petitions would be required if more than one person is subject to recall.
According to Custer County Clerk Constance Gracey, the number of signatures is 35 percent of the highest number of votes received by a single candidate in the last general election. Riddle, current school board president, received 269 votes in November, 2022. As of July, 2023, there are 721 registered voters in the Sargent School District.
The cost of a recall election varies, Gracey emphasized, providing a ballpark estimate of $2,500 to $3,000. If more than one person is named to the recall, the cost increases.
Comments at the meeting when cost was discussed included, “That’s a lot of change,” “It’s worth it,” and “It’s worth whatever it takes” One person asked if the money could be better spent on school improvements, to which someone answered, “Let’s do it (the recall). It needs to be done.”
One person stated,“It’s a great idea, but it we don’t have any one to fill those positions, it’s pointless.” Discussion following that comment included the names of at least four people who would volunteer to be appointed or run in an election for school board, if necessary. There was also discussion on the ability of the school board to function temporarily if four members were recalled, leaving only two on the board.
Questions were asked on the pain that a recall could inflict on the community of Sargent. “The town has already been hurt,” someone responded.
Concern about aging facilities and little spent on updates was raised. “It’s not the school it used to be. It needs to be improved,” one person said. “If we don’t have the school, we don’t have jobs. It’s exactly the same as it was 40 years ago.” It was stated there are no restrooms on the third floor. Students and teachers on that floor must go to a lower level to use the facilities.
A 21-year-old college student studying education and a Sargent graduate expressed sadness over the reputation the Sargent School District currently has. She said would not consider returning to Sargent to teach at this time. “I hope this (recall) make a positive impact. So far, there hasn’t been anything done but talk. It’s becoming hard to defend the school.”
Cory Grint, the former principal of Sargent Public Schools, is a resident of the Sargent School District. He stated, “Here’s the the deal. It takes getting involved. It takes all of us to keep the community going or we watch it die. We step up and do something or it’s a slow death.”
Someone asked what would be done if a recall were to fail. “We have to become more involved in the school,” someone else replied. “We have to work for progress.”
At the end of the meeting, about a half dozen people began work on the statement(s) for recall affidavits. Many of the attendees at the community meeting then attended the Sargent School Board meeting at 8 p.m. The Chief’s report on that will follow later.
