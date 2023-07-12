Sargent School storm recall July 11 2023

Rumblings of storm clouds over Sargent School about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday echoed the rumblings of talk of a recall election for school board members during a meeting earlier in the evening (Tuesday, 07/11/23).

 Mona Weatherly

SARGENT, NEB. - July 12, 2023 - More than 60 concerned citizens of the Sargent School District met Tuesday evening, July 11, 2023 to discuss a possible recall campaign for one or more members of the Sargent School Board.

The community has been unsettled since February of this year when the school board unexpectedly voted to not renew the contact of then principal Cory Grint. Many in the community feel they have not received a satisfactory reason as to why Grint was not retained as well as concerns that the process was not done properly.

