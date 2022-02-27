This column by Mona Weatherly was originally published in the Feb. 24, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Hey, is anybody paying attention or is everyone checking Facebook?
Monday evening at the BBPS board meeting, several people spoke about a growing negative culture and alleged harassment at the school. It was indicated that teachers were leaving in droves.
There have been six resignations and three new hires. In this world where we hear of a national trend of teachers leaving education in drovers, a net loss of three can be considered quite good, especially if you consider natural attrition such as retirements and people moving for family.
I’m not saying that the concerns are not valid. It’s sounds like there may be a problem. However, I can’t print for sure there’s a problem until we have something to back it up. Facebook posts usually aren’t the factual basis we’re going for. And so far there have be no officially complaints lodged.
Posting to Facebook and social media provides platforms for opinions and rumors with nothing behind them sometimes but conjecture. And quite frankly, it angers me that a flippant comment posted to Facebook can garner much more belief than when the Chief prints facts that are researched and reviewed.
But, oh, boy, Facebook can be fun, right? Rumors can run like wildfire in a dry pasture on a windy day during a drought! Who cares if it’s true or not. But guess what? Those rumors contribute to a culture of negative, too. Does anyone care that such posts can be just like throwing fuel on the fire?
Facebook and other social media platforms are great for social connections. They provide a great opportunity for exchange of ideas and information. But when an opinion becomes fact just because someone posts they heard someone else say it, it’s an insult to anyone who works damn hard to make sure news is told as accurately as possible.
Years ago, I fell into the habit of complaining to my co-workers about my job. We created quite a little negative culture of our own. I thought there was nothing I could do, so I took on the role of poor persecuted me. Somewhere along the line, though, a few of us realized complaining was doing nothing except keeping us down. We realized if we wanted things to change, we had to talk to the people who could address the problems.When we took the proper steps, our mindsets changed and things got much, much better.
As of Monday, BBPS Superintendent Darren Tobey said there were no official complaints or grievances filed. I encourage BBPS employees to talk to Tobey and, if the situation warrants it, file the official paperwork. Concerned parents and citizens, call him. Make an appointment and ask what’s going on. Get your opinion, your questions to the person who can give you the answers. It’s only then that things can change.
I thank those who spoke at the meeting Monday. It’s not easy if you’re not used to it. And believe me, I was just as frustrated as some of you. But we gotta live by the Open Meetings Act.
Right now there are a lot of rumors swirling. Sometimes there are bits of truth in rumors but until there are facts to back them up, they are only rumors and opinions. So let’s take some deep breaths and look at what we know, not what we think we know.
I’ve spent a lot of time with the members of the school board and believe that they have the good of the students at heart. I believe them when they say they are concerned and doing what they can to find out what’s going on and then will take necessary steps. The Chief will be following up if … when … more develops.
If you pardon the mixed metaphors, at times with social media, I feel I’m fighting a losing battle but I’ll continue to swing for the fences!
Digital subscribers, click e-Edition in the top menu to read the latest issue which is uploaded by 5 p.m. each Wednesday. Print subscribers, add digital access at no additional cost. Call 308-872-2471 with your email address. Subscribe to either print or digital. Click Subscribe on the top menu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.