Tuesday, April 5, 2022, Runza® Restaurants will conduct the 5th annual Runza® Feeds the Need fundraiser. 10 percent of sales from all locations all day will benefit hunger and food insecurity related efforts in each Runza® community. Over the past four years, more than $135,000 has been donated.
In Runza® territory, one in six children may not know when or where their next meal will come from. “Kids struggling to get enough to eat are more likely to have problems in school & other social situations and are at higher risk for health conditions like anemia and asthma,” Becky Perrett, Director of Marketing for Runza® National, stated. “As a company in the restaurant industry, we are very aware of the importance of food and basic nutrition in everyone’s lives.”
Dine in, take out, drive thru, and order ahead sales are included. Beneficiaries in Custer and Dawson County include:
- Broken Bow Food Pantry & Endowment
- Cozad Public Schools Backpack Program
- Gothenburg Schools Lunch Buddies Program
- Lexington Public Schools Backpack for Kids Program
