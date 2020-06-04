The Broken Bow City Council made the decision Thursday evening to accept the Rural Broadband Remote Access Grant Partnership with Great Plains Communication. Last week on Tuesday at the governor's press conference it was talked about how the state of Nebraska would allocate funding from the Federal Government. One of the ways of allocating the funds was to rural fiber installation. Communities with 1,000 to 5,000 residents that have unserved and underserved households and businesses are eligible. There are forty Nebraska towns on the list and Broken Bow is one of them.
The hope is to close the gap in upload speed for residents and businesses of Broken Bow. The minimum upload and download speeds would 50 megabits.
This is still not a done deal that Broken Bow is selected. What Tuesday night's meeting means is now Great Plains Communication can move foreword in the next step with the city of Broken Bow. The realistic next move is going through the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) for the application process and then hopefully selection.
More on this story in the June 11 edition of the Custer County Chief.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.