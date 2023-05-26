hamburgers grill

Nebraska Extension - LINCOLN, NEB. - May 26, 2023 - Grilling is a healthy and low-fat way to cook, but there are rules that need to be followed to stay safe and have a healthy meal for your family.

We’ve all experienced that great grilling smell coming from somewhere down the block that makes us wish we were grilling or that we’d been invited to that neighbor’s house for dinner.  Direct heat grilling can expose food to temperatures in excess of 500 degrees Fahrenheit.  Grilled meat acquires the distinctive smoky flavor from a chemical process called the Maillard reaction which only occurs when food reaches temperatures of 310 degrees.

Recommended for you