Safety was a main topic at the Dec. 14 Broken Bow City Council meeting.
Blake Waldo, Electric Superintendent, and Andy Holland, Emergency Services Director, shared information and tips on electrical and fire safety.
Both encouraged safety and awareness, especially as winter is here and people often used alternative heating methods such as space heaters, wood stoves and fireplaces.
Holland emphasized that people should know the sign of carbon monoxide poisoning, saying that it “mimics the flu.”
Symptoms included headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea, vomiting, sleepiness and confusion. If you suspect CO poisoning, get to fresh air immediately and then call 9-1-1.
Holland also said gas appliances such as ranges, ovens or clothes dryers should not be used to heat the home as that increases the risk of CO poisoning.
Holland said it's also important to properly discard cigarettes and other smoking materials in non-flameable materials. Two fires in the past few months in the Broken Bow area were the result of improperly discarding cigarettes.
Waldo said the number one tip for electrical safety is to have electrical work checked by a qualified electrician.
Other tips include:
- Have only one heat producing unit per electrical outlet
- Never use an extension cord or power strip with a space heater
- Do not run extension or other electric cords under rugs or carpet
- Clean out clothes dryer vents
Handouts on CO poisoning, smoke alarms, home fire escape plans, heating, smoking, cooking and candle safety are attached to this article.
