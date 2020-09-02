Craig Safranek Governor Ricketts RNC August 2020 White House

A photo of Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts and Custer County's Craig Safranek attending the RNC at the White House is in the Sept. 3, 2020 issue of the Custer County Chief.

 Courtesy

Craig Safranek of Merna attended the Republican National Convention last week and was on the South Lawn of the White House to hear the President's acceptance speech on the nomination. Read about it in the Sept. 3, 2020 issue of the Custer County Chief!

