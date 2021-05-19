Salute to Beef May 20 2021

Included in your May 20, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief is our 'Salute to Beef Producers."

In this special section, you will find the following:

  • Sandhills ranching continues for another generation
  • ‘Brandibetical’ - the language of brands
  • JK connected brand with French family since 1910
  • Two long time brands for Chesley family
  • Brand history for McGinns begins in 1880
  • A brother’ remembers branding on the farm
  • Memories and pride of the HX
  • AYC building up the future of Nebraska Beef
  • Celebrate the Burger!

