This column by Mona Weatherly was originally published in the Sept. 2, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
In 1887, Oregon was the first state to recognize Labor Day. By 1894, thirty more states were officially celebrating Labor Day. That same year, Congress recognized the first Monday in September as an official federal holiday. As late as the 1930s, labor unions encourages workers to strike to make sure they received the day off. All state, Washington D.C. and U S territories have subsequently made Labor Day a holiday.
Labor Day is set aside to recognize the work, contributions and achievement of American workers. It’s also recognized as the unofficial end of summer, though the season doesn’t actually end until Sept. 22. It’s become a time for blowout retail sales and a welcome three-day weekend for many workers.
This year for Labor Day, I salute the workers who stayed on the job during the pandemic and those who have since returned to work. Thank you!
Yes, many local businesses temporarily locked their doors to walk-traffic, the Chief included, yet never stopped providing goods and services. Many businesses never even had the option to shut down and their workers showed up day after day after day. Think grocery stores, gas stations, delivery companies and a myriad of others. The selection on shelves may have been slim a time or two, but there was always some to be bought at our local stores.
If you happen to look up while your at a local business and see a manager or owner who looks a little frazzled, guess what. They are frazzled. It’s been a tough year and a half, and the rest of this year may be tough, too. COVID-19 numbers are rising, mask mandates may or may not be put into place, the debate about vaccines continues. Yet through it all, there will be workers who will show up every day to do their job.
How do you thank that person stayed on the front line of businesses when many others didn’t, or couldn’t? Instead of the signing bonuses offered to people who may accept a new job now, I’d like employers - and the government - to consider retention bonuses. It rankles me just a bit when I hear about signing bonuses. Perhaps I’m envious. I’m just hoping that businesses and companies are truly valuing the employees who stayed. Think about it. Seeing an unproven new hire offered a bonus may be a bit difficult for someone who has sloughed through from behind a mask or a plexi-glass shield. We all should be aware and grateful for those people who kept going.
I know there are people who lost their jobs and have had hours cut. The pandemic has wreaked havoc on livelihoods as well as health. It’s my sincere hope those folks can find jobs to support themselves and their families.
This Labor day, many of us will have a little extra time to put up our feet and relax. Many more will, again, still be on the job. Once again, I salute the American worker!
