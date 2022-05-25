Sandhills Custom Creations received a GROW Award from the Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce this morning (Wed., May 25, 2022).
The business is owned by Chas and Trent Fecht and is located on the west side of the Square in Broken Bow at 937 S. 9th Avenue.
The Fechts have opened up the interior of the former Shirts, Signs, Mugs & More, creating more space and light, allowing customers to see where items are created and personalized. "It's fun to see the process," Chas Fecht said. "A lot of people enjoy that."
Fecht also pointed out the new windows and door at the front of the building. "I can't thank Art and Dianne (Anderson, who own the building) enough for the new windows," she said. Fecht noted that the new windows not only block noise from outside, they are more energy efficient and look better. She said the Andersons had been working for a long time to update the store front.
Sandhills Custom Creation have added new equipment, namely a UV printer which allows them to print banners and decals in house.
The business also offers embroidery, engraving, plaques and trophies, cups, personalized gifts, custom printing for clothes and "bling" such as rhinstones and glitter. Clothing can be purchased in-store or customers can bring in their own. "They can bring in something they like and have us add to it," Fecht said. Fecht said Hannah Barker, who will be a senior at Broken Bow High School this fall, will be working int he store during the summer.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Friday by appointment. "We are really flexible," Fecht said. The phone number is 308-872-6078.
