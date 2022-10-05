Flag half staff courthouse

The flags fly at half-staff in the photo from the archives of the Custer County Chief.

 Mona Weatherly

Today (Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022), Governor Pete Ricketts announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff this weekend in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service on Sunday.

Flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise on Friday, Oct. 7 until sunset on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.

