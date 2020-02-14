The Lower Loup Natural Resources District is encouraging Sargent area residents to attend a public meeting at the Sargent Community Center on the flooding and drainage issues facing the community and surrounding area. The meeting is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 24, beginning at 6 p.m.
LLNRD General Manager Russell Callan said that public input on the issues will help formulate strategies for dealing with future flooding. He said the Lower Loup NRD is working with Olsson, a consulting company, to explore options for a community plan.
Callan said that participation from Sargent residents will be key in developing solutions for the community’s flooding issues. He said community input and discussion will be key in the project development.
Anyone with questions should contact the Lower Loup Natural Resources District at 308-728-3221.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.