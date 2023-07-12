Sargent School Board July 11 2023

The Sargent School Board and Administration sit before a crowd of approximately 50 district patrons at the Tuesday evening (July 11, 2023) school board meeting at Sargent Public Schools. From left are Superintendent Rod Richardson, board members Laura Kipp, Martin Riddle, Loyd Pointer, Tammera Moody, Chandra Horky and Rolland Stefka.

 Mona Weatherly

SARGENT, NEB. - July 12, 2023 - The Sargent School Board meeting proceeded fairly smoothly Tuesday evening, July 11, 2023, however, there were a few blunt questions from some of the approximately 50 people who attended.

Superintendent Rod Richardson told the board that someone had volunteered to take on the role of communication specialist. Clarification was asked if a person is volunteering or wanted to be paid. Richardson said the person was a current staff member who would want paid.  Some potential duties would be maintaining the school’s website and Facebook page and facilitating staff, student and parent communication.

