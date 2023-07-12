SARGENT, NEB. - July 12, 2023 - The Sargent School Board meeting proceeded fairly smoothly Tuesday evening, July 11, 2023, however, there were a few blunt questions from some of the approximately 50 people who attended.
Superintendent Rod Richardson told the board that someone had volunteered to take on the role of communication specialist. Clarification was asked if a person is volunteering or wanted to be paid. Richardson said the person was a current staff member who would want paid. Some potential duties would be maintaining the school’s website and Facebook page and facilitating staff, student and parent communication.
This led to a discussion of staff members who already have taken on additional duties without being compensated as well as the time to do what is expected. A former teacher asked when would time be provided for the person to do the work. Board member Rolland Stefka said, “We have a safety specialist, we have threat assessment members. I don’t see how we can continue this. It makes sense to give them a day, maybe a paid day, to get these things done. You need to compensate them more. They’re putting in their own free time.” Board President Martin Riddle said the finance committee could look into it.
A low number of girls available to participate in junior high sports was discussed with frustration voiced by some on the audience. “Four years ago this was brought to the table,” someone said. “And it just gets a bandaid.” One person stated that sports are what keeps some students in school and another voiced concern over students opting to attend another school.
A person pointed out that the administration had so far contacted only one school with an inquiry about combining for junior high sports. Riddle said, “We have someone here to help,“ to which a audience member exclaimed,“He’s no longer employed here!” referring to former principal Cory Grint. Superintendent Richardson said he would contact four other area schools.
Substitution pay was approved at $125 a day with lunch, an increase of $5 and the cost of lunch. “We’re very competitive,” Richardson said. All board members voted to approved the sub pay with the exception of Laura Kipp abstaining.
JacE Coslor asked from the audience for clarification on Kipp’s vote as Kipp has been a substitution teacher. “I abstained,” Kipp clarified. “I am not subbing this year.” She added the last time she subbed was in March, 2023.
Classified (non-certified) compensation was approved. Richardson said it's overall a four percent increase resulting in an overall increase of $14,000. Activity drivers were set at $18/hour, up from $12/hour. “It’s supply and demand,” Richardson said. “We’ve been on the lower end and now we’re on the higher end.”
The board voted to raise lunch prices by 5 cents and milk prices by 10 cents.
For the new school year those prices will be student breakfast $1.60; Adult breakfast $2.20; Pre-K to 6th lunch $2.75; 7th to 12th lunch 2.85; adult lunch $3.90; Milk (second carton or milk without meal) $0.60.
On the budget, Richardson said, “I would like direction from the board. We haven’t changed the tax asking since I’ve been here. There’s been no money put in the special building fund for a while.”
The 8 p.m. meeting was adjourned at 9:10 p.m.
Present for the meeting were board members Martin Riddle, Loyd Pointer, Laura Kipp, Tammera Moody, Rolland Stefka and Chandra Horky. Also present where Superintendent Rod Richardson, new principal Gordon Goodman and the board secretary. The next meeting is Aug. 8 at 8 p.m. The first day of the new school year for Sargent is Aug. 16.
