U.S. Senator Ben Sasse, a member of the Senate Finance and Budget Committees, issued the following statement opposing the $1 trillion infrastructure bill.
“This $1 trillion infrastructure bill continues to spend money our country doesn’t have — and contrary to lots of Enron-style accounting claims, no, it won’t pay for itself. As a backdrop, U.S. consumer prices are the highest in 13 years — and this out-of-control inflation isn’t slowing down. Washington just spent $2 trillion in March; Majority Leader Schumer and Speaker Pelosi are spending another trillion here; and they’re teeing up Bernie Sanders’ $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill tonight. This is more money than Washington has ever spent before. Net net: yes, infrastructure is important, but doing it the right way is more important.”
