The City of Broken Bow is offering a free trash collection site as well as free access to the tree dump this Saturday, Oct. 2 in conjunction with City Wide Clean Up Day. There will also be hazardous waste drop-off Saturday morning in Broken Bow and Ansley.
Free trash collection site: Between Tomahawk Park and Paul Brown Field. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Acceptable items - brick, lawn mowers, old bicycles, etc., miscellaneous metal, automotive batteries and appliances without freon. Unacceptable items are tires, paint, motor oil, lawn and garden chemicals and household waste.
Tree dump open for free: Saturday, Oct 2, 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. , 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.. Acceptable materials are trees and tree branches, wood pallets, untreated lumber, unpainted lumber, grass clippings, leaves and yard waste, garden waste, flowers and bushes and clean concrete.
Hazardous waste collection: Saturday, Oct. 2. Custer Transfer Station in Broken Bow 8-10 a.m. and Ansley Municipal Auditorium parking lot 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Acceptable items include yard and garden chemicals, pesticide, herbicides, flammable paints and thinners, auto products, used oil, antifreeze, household products and cleaning chemicals, mercury, batteries (lead acid and/or rechargable, titanium, cadmium and nickel halide) and florescent light bulbs.
