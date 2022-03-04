The Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce issued a scam alert Friday, March 4.
The announcement from the Chamber states “It has been brought to our attention that there is an email circulating claiming to be from the Chamber of Commerce wanting people to purchase gift cards. This is not legit. If you are unsure of an email's legitimacy from us, give us a call to verify it at 872-5691."
Be very cautious when someone you do not know or someone you don't know well enough to trust asks you to purchase gift cards for them or as payment in exchange for goods. Once you have given them the numbers from the gift cards, the cards can be used and the money is irretrievable.
If someone asks you to purchase gift cards with a promise to pay more than the gift cards are worth, it is usually a scam. Contact local law enforcement on any offers that could be a scam.
