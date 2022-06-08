A local resident who has been victimized in a financial scam has shared their story with the Chief. Read the details in next week's Chief, June 16, 2022.
Here are some warning signs that someone is scamming you:
- They ask for payment in gift cards or cryptocurrency.
- You are told to not tell anyone else.
- They have you verify a local number then "spoof" that number to make it look like they are calling you from that number.
- You receive official-looking emails from the IRS, FBI or other government agency.
If you suspect that you are contacted by a scammer, do not provide personal information.
- Do not pay them.
- Contact your local financial institution immediately.
- If you have provided personal information, contact local law enforcement.
- Talk to a trusted family member, friend or someone at you local financial institution. A legitimate person will have no problem with you being cautious and confirming the situation.
