Fair Friday July 30 2021 schedule

FRIDAY, JULY 30, 2021

7:30 a.m. – 4-H Firearms Shooting Match – Shooting Sports Building

8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. – Open Class Entries Due

5:30 p.m. – 4-H & FFA Dog Show – Custer County Farm Bureau Show Ring

