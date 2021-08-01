8:00 a.m. – 4-H Horses; Showmanship, Halter, Snaffle Bit, Western Pleasure, Western Horsemanship, Advanced Horsemanship, Trail Class, English Pleasure, English Equitation, and Hunter Hack
8:00 a.m. – 4-H Swine (Market & Breeding) Judging followed by FFA Swine Judging
8:00 a.m. – 4-H Bucket Calf Interview Judging
11:00 a.m. – 4-H Bucket Calf Parade
11:30 a.m. – Beef Carcass Interview Judging
1:00 p.m. – FFA Sheep Judging followed by 4-H Sheep Judging at 2:30
5:00 – 10:00 p.m. – Commercial Booths Open Under Grandstand
5:30 – 7:00 p.m. – Custer County Fair Free Pit BBQ
7:30 p.m. – Custer Co. Bull Riding Classic – Trotter Arena
