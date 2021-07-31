SUNDAY, AUGUST 1, 2021
2:30 – 3:30 p.m. – Weigh 4-H & FFA Meat Goats & Market Sheep
3:00 – 5:30 p.m. – Weigh 4-H Market Beef
4:00 – 6:00 p.m. – Weigh 4-H Market Swine
4:00 – 6:00 p.m. – 4-H Horse Check-In
4:30 – 5:30 p.m. – 4-H Bucket Calf Check-In
5:00 – 6:00 p.m. – 4-H Breeding Heifer Check-In
5:00 p.m. – 4-H & FFA Small Animal Pet Show
6:00 p.m. – Deadline for all livestock except Stocker-Feeders, Dairy, Rabbits, Pigeons, and Poultry
7:00 p.m. – Christian Entertainment, Dr. Maurice Skylar, violinist, United Methodist church, Broken Bow
7:00 – 9:00 p.m. – Enter 4-H Rabbits, Pigeons, and Poultry
9:00 – 10:00 p.m. – 4-H Horse Check-In
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.