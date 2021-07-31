Sunday Custer County Fair schedule 2021

SUNDAY, AUGUST 1, 2021

2:30 – 3:30 p.m. – Weigh 4-H & FFA Meat Goats & Market Sheep

3:00 – 5:30 p.m. – Weigh 4-H Market Beef

4:00 – 6:00 p.m. – Weigh 4-H Market Swine

4:00 – 6:00 p.m. – 4-H Horse Check-In

4:30 – 5:30 p.m. – 4-H Bucket Calf Check-In

5:00 – 6:00 p.m. – 4-H Breeding Heifer Check-In

5:00 p.m. – 4-H & FFA Small Animal Pet Show

6:00 p.m. – Deadline for all livestock except Stocker-Feeders, Dairy, Rabbits, Pigeons, and Poultry

7:00 p.m. – Christian Entertainment, Dr. Maurice Skylar, violinist, United Methodist church, Broken Bow

7:00 – 9:00 p.m. – Enter 4-H Rabbits, Pigeons, and Poultry

9:00 – 10:00 p.m. – 4-H Horse Check-In 

Recommended for you