Custer County Fair schedule Thursday Aug 5 2021

THURSDAY, AUGUST 5, 2021

8:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon – Exhibits Released

9:30 a.m. – 4-H & FFA Livestock Judging Contest

11:30 a.m. – Elite Showmanship Contest

7:00 p.m. – 4-H & FFA Livestock Sale – Custer County Farm Bureau Show Ring

