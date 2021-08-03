WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 4
8:00 a.m. – 4-H Horses; Working Ranch Horse, Roping, Ranch Riding, Western Riding, Reining, Goat Tying, Barrels, and Poles
8:00 a.m. – FFA Stocker-Feeder Show followed by 4-H Stocker-Feeder Show
9:00 a.m. – 4-H Clover Kids Bucket Calf Interview Judging
9:00 a.m. – 4-H Breeding Heifers followed by Clover Kid Bucket Calf Parade, Junior Herd, and Best Group of 3 Beef
11:00 a.m. – 4-H/FFA Beef Fitting & Showing Contest
1:00 p.m. – 4-H Dairy Cattle Show
1:00 p.m. – 4-H Goat Show followed by and FFA Goat Show
3:00 p.m. – FFA Dairy Cattle
5:00 – 10:00 p.m. – Commercial Booths Open Under Grandstand
6:00 p.m. – 4-H Awards Presentation (Home Economics, Ag Misc.), Custer County Farm Bureau Show Ring (following the Goat Show)
6:00 p.m. – Nebraska Pedal Pullers, Grandstands
7:00 p.m. – Concert – Chancey Williams w/Special Guests – Sam Cox Band – Borderline – Trotter Arena
9:00 p.m. – Teen Dance
