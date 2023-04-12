The appointment of David Schmidt as Broken Bow’s City Administrator was approved at yesterday’s council meeting (April 11, 2023). He will officially take the position April 27. He is currently the council president, a position he will relinquish at the next city council meeting.
After the meeting, Schmidt told the media, “I am remaining on the council until the meeting on the 25th, then I intend to tender my resignation to be effective the 27th. The reason being I need to be able to help Rod (Mayor Sonnichsen) between now and then and I want to be involved.”
Schmidt said “I really do enjoy this work and this people and I love this town. I asked the mayor how serious he was about looking locally. ‘Very serious,’ was the answer. It evolved very naturally from there.”
According to the mayor, there were four applicants with one application being withdrawn. Schmidt said once he submitted his name, he purposely removed himself from the selection process.
Schmidt said he doesn’t see the position as a stepping stone to another city, saying, “I’m here and I want to be here. This is not a career step to go somewhere else.”
Asked for a comment after the meeting, Mayor Sonnichsen said of Schmidt, "He’s our best choice with the most hometown values.”
City Attorney Jason White said it has been a pleasure to serve with Schmidt on the city council and expects it will be a pleasure to work with him as city administrator. “He’s thoughtful and intelligent,” White said. “The city is in very good hands.”
See next week’s Chief (April 20, 2023) for more on the interview with David Schmidt as the city’s new administrator.
Also at the council meeting, the appointment of Jacob Holcomb as Deputy Clerk was approved. Mayor Rod Sonnichsen has told the Chief that former Deputy Clerk Madison Neeley had requested a transfer back to the Streets and Parks Department.
City-Wide Clean-Up has been scheduled for April 29.
There will be roll-offs at Tomahawk Park for solid waste and metal (lawnmowers, bikes, etc., misc metal, old furniture, appliances without freon, etc.) Items not accepted include tires, paint, motor oil, lawn and garden chemicals, household water and household chemicals. This collection site will be free 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., April 29.
The Tree Dump will be open two Saturdays for free - April 29 and May 6 with hours 8:30 a.m. to 12 noon and 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Acceptable items include trees, branches, wood pallets, untreated lumber, unpainted lumber, grass clippings, garden waster, flowers and bushes clean up and concrete (no rebar or wire mesh in concrete).
“If your backyard needs some tender loving care, now is the time because it (the tree dump) is free,) Mayor Sonnichsen said.
Also approved was a rate increase for the RV Park at Tomahawk Park. The daily rate is now $35. The monthly rate is now $750 from April 1 through Sept. 30 and $600 Oct. 1 through March 31. The Park Board recommended the increased rates noting that the city offers electricity, water, sewer and w-fi at the RV Park.
James Callaway was appointed to the Airport Authority for a term ending in December, 2028.
The following appointments to the Airport Authority were approved to correct dates: David Minnick for a term ending December, 2026; Robert Staab for a term ending December 2028; and Kayti Kremlacek for a term ending in December, 2024.
The 2022 Annual Tax increment Financing (TIF) Report was approved. Council members are taking three bids for roof work on the Municipal Building under advisement.
The next city council meeting is April 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.