David Schmidt, left, newly appointed city administrator, and Jacob Holcomb, newly appointed deputy clerk, exchange greetings at the city council meeting Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

 Mona Weatherly

The appointment of David Schmidt as Broken Bow’s City Administrator was approved at yesterday’s council meeting (April 11, 2023). He will officially take the position April 27. He is currently the council president, a position he will relinquish at the next city council meeting.

After the meeting, Schmidt told the media, “I am remaining on the council until the meeting on the 25th, then I intend to tender my resignation to be effective the 27th. The reason being I need to be able to help Rod (Mayor Sonnichsen) between now and then and I want to be involved.”

