Mullen High School graduates May 2020

Mullen High School seniors hold their diplomas during the May, 2020 virtual graduation ceremony. Front row from left: Jadyn Chasek, Madison Jones, Gracie Hoyt, Molly Paxton and Alexis Rice. Back row: Jared Finney, Ty Kvanvig, Kendal Neal, Zachary Barnes, Clayton Hassett and Brenner Amrosek.Teven Marshall, Riley Kessler, Maxim Svoboda.

 Mike Kvanvig

The seniors of Mullen High School had two ceremonies for graduation - a virtual ceremony in May and and an in-person ceremony July 18.

Local scholarships awarded to Mullen High School graduates this year include:

Jadyn Chasek

  • Sandhills Sharptail Scholarship
  • Terry Vinton Memorial Scholarship
  • Mullen Blood Drive Scholarship
  • Percy E & Vivian M. Miller Endowment Scholarship

Jared  Finney

  • Sandhills Sharptail Scholarship
  • Virginia D Smith Scholarship
  • Nancy Hoffmann Memorial Scholarship

Clayton  Hassett

  • Sandhills Sharptail Scholarship
  • McIntosh Scholarship
  • Donnie Pearson Memorial Scholarship

Gracie  Hoyt

  • Sandhills Sharptail Scholarship
  • Mullen Alumni Scholarship
  • Shane Folk Memorial Scholarship
  • Hooker County 4-H Scholarship

Madison  Jones

  • Sandhills Sharptail Scholarship
  • Marilyn Downing Memorial Scholarship
  • The Sara Ginkens Education Scholarship

Ty  Kvanvig

  • Sandhills Sharptail Scholarship
  • Mullen Alumni Scholarship
  • Mullen Faculty Scholarship
  • Hooker County 4-H Scholarship
  • Mullen United Methodist Women Scholarship

Kendal  Neal

  • Glen Thompkins Golf Scholarship

Molly  Paxton

  • Mullen Faculty Scholarship

Maxim  Svoboda

  • Trent Wilson Memorial Scholarship

Recommended for you