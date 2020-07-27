The seniors of Mullen High School had two ceremonies for graduation - a virtual ceremony in May and and an in-person ceremony July 18.
Local scholarships awarded to Mullen High School graduates this year include:
Jadyn Chasek
- Sandhills Sharptail Scholarship
- Terry Vinton Memorial Scholarship
- Mullen Blood Drive Scholarship
- Percy E & Vivian M. Miller Endowment Scholarship
Jared Finney
- Sandhills Sharptail Scholarship
- Virginia D Smith Scholarship
- Nancy Hoffmann Memorial Scholarship
Clayton Hassett
- Sandhills Sharptail Scholarship
- McIntosh Scholarship
- Donnie Pearson Memorial Scholarship
Gracie Hoyt
- Sandhills Sharptail Scholarship
- Mullen Alumni Scholarship
- Shane Folk Memorial Scholarship
- Hooker County 4-H Scholarship
Madison Jones
- Sandhills Sharptail Scholarship
- Marilyn Downing Memorial Scholarship
- The Sara Ginkens Education Scholarship
Ty Kvanvig
- Sandhills Sharptail Scholarship
- Mullen Alumni Scholarship
- Mullen Faculty Scholarship
- Hooker County 4-H Scholarship
- Mullen United Methodist Women Scholarship
Kendal Neal
- Glen Thompkins Golf Scholarship
Molly Paxton
- Mullen Faculty Scholarship
Maxim Svoboda
- Trent Wilson Memorial Scholarship
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.