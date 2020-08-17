Tonight's school board meeting (Monday, Aug. 17, 2020) will be held in the the high school Media Center/Library to allow for more social distancing, according to Superintendent Darren Tobey. The meeting is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Tobey confirmed this morning with the Custer County Chief that no students have tested positive for COVID-19 and no students have been asked to quarantine.
Last week, one staff member tested positive and over the weekend, two more were reported positive. Symptoms reported are flu-like including body aches and temperatures. Twenty-four staff members are currently in quarantine.
Tobey confirmed that all practices are on for the week for football, volleyball, cross-county and girls golf. Athletes are now encouraged to wear face masks whenever possible. For example, when riding in golf carts together, masks are recommended.
There are no classes this week for middle school, high school students and pre-school. Classes are scheduled to resume Aug. 24. Grades K-5th will meet.
Masks are now required by all students, staff and faculty beginning today, Monday Aug. 17 for both classes,extracurricular activities and transportation. The policy will be reviewed prior to Sept. 7.
Tobey confirmed that policies are in place that would allow a teacher in quarantine to teach remotely, however, with two dozen staff members in quarantine, the challenge of getting substitute teachers to physically be in the classroom is a difficult one. Therefore the decision to not hold classes until some staff members can return, pending test results, was made.
