On Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, around 3:57 p.m., the Chase County Sheriff's Office received an emergency 911 call reporting a school bus rollover accident involving a semi-tractor trailer on state highway 15A and 736 road South West of Imperial near Champion, Neb. Chase County Sheriff's Deputies, the Imperial fire department, Imperial EMS and Emergency Management responded to the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicated the school bus, a 2020 Integrated CES owned by Chase County Schools, attempted to make a left hand turn when it collided with a 1992 Peterbilt Semi pulling a fully loaded grain trailer. The semi is owned by KAK Inc. out of Champion Nebraska and was traveling northbound on highway 15A.

